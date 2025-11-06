Residents Rally Behind HYDRAA Despite Political Differences

Hyderabad: Residents in various parts of the city are rallying behind HYDRAA despite their political differences. They rejected all the false propaganda against its works and said that HYDRAA functions beyond politics and focuses on the welfare of the city.

On Wednesday, around 15 colony residents held a rally in support of HYDRAA near the Manikonda Banyan tree. They noted that HYDRAA has saved parks in Manikonda municipality, which costs around Rs 1,000crore.

In Neknampur, residents of Tirumala Hills planted saplings at a park in Prashanthi Hills, which HYDRAA had recovered. In Raghavendra colony, Kondapur, and the Professors colony of Osmania University, residents held rallies appreciating HYDRAA for saving 4,300 square yards of land meant for public amenities. They also praised the agency for preventing encroachments at parks and lakes.

The residents also warned that false propaganda against HYDRAA should be stopped. Recently, the agency clarified that it did not carry out any demolitions at Hafeez Baba Nagar, Chandrayangutta. As part of the road widening, compensation has already handed over by the GHMC to the affected property owners. Though the GHMC demolished the Arna Grammar School for road widening, some people blamed HYDRAA for the demolition through their social media handles.