Residents Protest Land Acquisition for Musi Project

Hyderabad:Rajendranagar RDO Venkat Reddy and officials of the Musi River Development Corporation met residents in Kismatpur after land acquisition notifications were issued for Phase I of the Musi Riverfront Development Project. Farmers and flat owners raised objections over the proposed takeover of their properties.

Notifications were issued this month to acquire areas of Kismatpur village of Gandipet mandal and Durgam Khalikhan village. Officials conducted a gram sabha and asked residents to submit objections in writing. “All objections will be forwarded to the government as per law,” an official said, adding that compensation would be provided in accordance with the Land Acquisition Act.



Residents arrived with placards, questioning the inclusion of their lands. They argued that the Musi river lies 500 metres away from some properties, while others are nearly two kilometres distant. “There must be a limit to how much land is required. Our land is two kilometres away. This feels like a land grab,” one resident said.



Several expressed dissatisfaction over compensation. Another resident said the notification sought voluntary surrender even though the plots were legal and outside the FTL. “If it is for Musi development, do it within the buffer zone. This is only a beautification project. There is no need to take private lands,” he said.



Officials confirmed that residents have sought higher compensation and assured that their concerns will be placed before the government.

