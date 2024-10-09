Residents Protest at Mud Fort 2BHK Over Delayed House Allocations

Hyderabad:A fresh wave of protests has erupted at the Mud Fort 2BHK in Secunderabad Cantonment as residents expressed their frustration over delays in the allocation of houses. The construction was completed over two years ago.

Manaswaini P., a resident affected by the delay, told Deccan Chronicle, “We have been waiting for over two years. Despite being told that our homes are ready, we haven’t been allowed to move in. We’re stuck in rented houses, which are draining our finances." The delay, according to her, is placing an immense burden on families who were counting on the housing to improve their financial and living conditions.

Several other protesters shared similar stories of hardship. “These houses were supposed to offer us a fresh start, but they’ve become a source of endless frustration. What is stopping the authorities from handing over the keys? We need answers,” said Hayath Unnissa, another local.

The protests have garnered support from local political leaders, with both the BRS and BJP urging authorities to address the situation..

The Board, however, has yet to comment regarding the protests or provide a clear timeline for the handover of the homes.

The residents have vowed to continue their protests until they receive a concrete solution. As part of their efforts to draw more attention to the issue, they are planning larger demonstrations in the coming days, involving more affected families and local representatives.

“We won’t stop until we get what was promised to us. We have waited long enough, and now we need our homes," Manaswini said.