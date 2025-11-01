Residents Panic Over Unstable Hill Rock

Hyderabad: Residents of Mallikarjunanagar in Malkajgiri are living in fear as another massive boulder on a nearby hill remains unstable, days after one rolled down and crushed a GHMC garbage trolley. Locals said the rock could fall at any time, endangering houses, passersby, and people living on the hill.

C. Vijay Kumar, joint secretary of the Mallikarjuna Colony Welfare Association, said, “After the earlier incident, officials dismantled the fallen boulder, but the main road is still closed. This has caused severe inconvenience to residents as public transport is out of reach. A high-tension pole nearby could also be damaged if another rock rolls down.”

Another resident, N. Narsimhulu, who lives opposite the hill, said, “There were no casualties earlier, but this boulder looks even more dangerous. Four or five houses, including ours, are at risk. My family is living in constant fear.”

Residents said several huts on the hilltop and at the base are unsafe. P. Satyanarayana, a resident for 40 years, said, “The closure of this key road has hit six to seven colonies, including Safilguda, Gautamnagar, Dayanandnagar and Anandnagar. Commuting has become difficult, and RTC buses are avoiding the route. The government must act immediately to ensure public safety.”

Locals warned that another rockslide could bring down more debris and worsen the damage. They also noted that a weekly market is held at the same spot every Saturday, drawing large crowds from nearby colonies.

A GHMC official said, “We have written to the zonal commissioner seeking funds to remove the large boulders and are coordinating with the law and order and traffic police.” Notices have been issued to residents on the hill to vacate the danger zone, the official added.