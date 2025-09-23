Residents Decry Road Blockages On Banjara Hills Stretch

Hyderabad:Over 20,000 residents of Mithilanagar, Udaynagar Colony, Gaffar Khan Colony and Gowrishankarnagar Colony on Banjara Hills Road No. 11 have complained of severe commuting problems caused by cars parked on the main road, barricades, traffic cones and other obstructions placed by house owners, leading to nearly 70 per cent of the stretch being blocked during peak hours.

The road, widened from 30 feet to 100 feet four years ago, is now of little use, residents said, as cars occupy most of the carriageway. “Despite having their own parking space, some owners place cones, boulders and bamboos outside their houses. There is no sense in widening the road if it cannot be used,” said J. Srikanth Reddy, a resident.



“During peak hours, the situation is horrible. We are forced to take alternate roads towards City Centre and then turn again to reach our destination,” he added.



The stretch connects from an Irani hotel and a multi-speciality hospital to Gowrishankarnagar and Gaffar Khan Colony, with more than seven lanes branching off on the right and four to eight on the left. “Some residents have rented open plots for garages, causing noise pollution. Cab drivers and outsiders park their vehicles on the road and with hardly any traffic police monitoring, the menace continues,” said P. Narayana Reddy, a lawyer who lives in the locality.



Another resident, Ritu Agrawal, said, “There is heavy flow from the free left at Masabtank connecting to Road No. 11. Due to the congestion, we have to take a longer route from City Center junction.” The road has over 30 commercial establishments, most without parking facilities. “Customers park on the main road, blocking nearly 70 per cent of the carriageway, while authorities have turned a blind eye,” said Md. Khuddus, a businessman.



A senior citizen from Mithilanagar said, “There is a car garage adjacent to our house. The pungent smell of synthetic paint and the noise of heavy washing compressors cause health hazards for me, my grandchildren, and seven other families. We also face constant abusive behaviour from garage staff, who occupy most of the road with their customers. At 80-plus, with high blood pressure and heart issues, I appeal to the commissioner of police C. V. Anand and GHMC to take stern action.”



Residents pointed out that GHMC regulations prohibit commercial establishments like garages and workshops in residential areas, especially when they cause noise and air pollution. “Authorities must prosecute such cases immediately,” said M. Sampath, another resident. “We have proposed installing a divider, speed breakers and posting a traffic officer to check illegal parking, but no action has been taken so far,” said Balaji Goswami, a social worker from Udaynagar Colony.