Residential School Vice-Principal Held for Violating Girl in Mahbubnagar

Telangana
5 Dec 2025 6:48 PM IST

The police said the vice-principal was found to be violating the girl for the last seven months. Unable to bear the torture, the victim lodged the complaint

The Mahbubnagar police arrested a vice-principal of a residential school for sexually assaulting a class X student. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The Mahbubnagar police arrested a vice-principal of a residential school for sexually assaulting a class X student.

The incident came to light when the Jaderchal police received a complaint against the vice-principal three days ago. After recording the statement of the victim, the police booked a case under relevant provisions of POCSO Act and arrested the vice-principal.

The police said the vice-principal was found to be violating the girl for the last seven months. Unable to bear the torture, the victim lodged the complaint.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DC Correspondent
