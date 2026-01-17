Reservations for Corporation Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons Finalized in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has finalised the reservation pattern for Corporation Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons across the State. Municipal Administration Department Director Sridevi announced that 50 per cent of the posts have been reserved for women.

Addressing a media conference, she said reservations have been allotted in 121 municipalities, including five seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 17 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 38 for Backward Classes (BC).

As per the final list, Kothagudem Corporation has been reserved for ST (General), Ramagundam for SC (General), Mahabubnagar for BC (Women), Mancherial for BC (General), and Karimnagar for BC (General). The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been reserved for Women (General).

Greater Warangal Corporation has been kept under the General category, while Khammam, Nalgonda, and Nizamabad corporations have been reserved for Women (General). The reservations are expected to play a key role in shaping the upcoming local body elections across Telangana.