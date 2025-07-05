RERA Tribunal Says Western Springs Compromised Homebuyer Rights

Hyderabad: The toothless Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority let off the controversial Western Springs project, coming up on a disputed parcel of land in Puppalguda, even after concluding that the promoter “directly affected the legal standing of the project and compromised the rights of homebuyers” by concealing prohibitory orders on the registration of the property and numerous cases over the very title of the land.

The project is part of Windsor Western Park, a mega commercial-cum-residential project, owned by a group of people, including Gaddam Raj Aryan Reddy, son of Congress leader and former MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy.

The Telangana Real Estate Appellate Tribunal also made serious observations against the project promoters but could not impose a heavy penalty as there was a difference of opinion among the tribunal members. While the then-tribunal chairman, Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy, recommended a penalty of just Rs 1.11 crore, tribunal member Chitra Ramachandran recommended Rs 13.11 crore in view of the severity of the promoters’ lapses.

Significantly, Western Springs once again came the under scrutiny of Justice Rajasekhar Reddy, who is now Lok Ayukta, following a complaint filed by an advocate seeking action against then-HMDA officials Arvind Kumar and Siva Balakrishna for according building permissions despite prohibitory orders.

Meanwhile, complaints of corruption and deliberate violation of rules were lodged against Gandipet sub-registrar Anjaneyulu for registering properties in Survey No.s 340, 341, 342 and 277 despite prohibitory orders, communicated by the state government from time to time, one of them as recently as May 2025.

Inquiries by Deccan Chronicle revealed that one of the claimants of the evacuee property, Jaikumar Tawrani, grandson of the original allottee Vasudev Khemchand, had filed a complaint with TGRERA against concealment of litigation over the title of Western Springs and the government’s prohibitory orders by the project promoters. He also said OS 91 of 2020, claiming title over the land was being adjudicated in a civil court.

The RERA imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh and directed the promoter to reveal all the litigation and prohibitory orders in public domain. Aggrieved by the order, Tawrani preferred to appeal before the tribunal, which turned down his request for revoking the building permission but did not agree with the project promoter’s explanation of “erroneous omission”. It made serious observations against the promoter, who it said did not comply with the RERA’s orders till a case was filed in the tribunal.

The tribunal said that because of the concealment of facts, the “prospective buyers remained unaware of the legal impediments affecting the project.” Further, it said “several buyers had unknowingly entered into transactions based on incomplete and misleading information. Any misrepresentation or concealment of material facts in such disclosures is a serious regulatory breach with severe legal consequences.”