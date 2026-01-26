 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

RERA Restrains Sale of Asta Meadows Plots

Telangana
26 Jan 2026 12:12 AM IST

According to the authority, if the plots, which are under adjudication, are alienated to third parties, it would seriously prejudice the rights of them.

RERA Restrains Sale of Asta Meadows Plots
x
Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) on Sunday issued an interim order restraining V.S.M.A. Hyderabad Propex Pvt. Ltd from undertaking any booking, selling, alienating, advertising, marketing the plots in the real estate project ‘Asta Meadows' in Beeramguda.

According to the complaint, the land situated in Survey No.s 864, 865/P, 866, 867, 868, 869, 877/P,878/P, 879, 880, 881/P and 882/P of Ameenpur, Sangareddy district were inam land for which occupancy rights certificate (ORC) had been granted and another company purchased the land from the prior agreement holder.

In addition to this, there are pending writ petitions against the land in court, among others.

According to the authority, if the plots, which are under adjudication, are alienated to third parties, it would seriously prejudice the rights of them.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
TGRERA 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X