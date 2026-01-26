RERA Restrains Sale of Asta Meadows Plots

Hyderabad: Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) on Sunday issued an interim order restraining V.S.M.A. Hyderabad Propex Pvt. Ltd from undertaking any booking, selling, alienating, advertising, marketing the plots in the real estate project ‘Asta Meadows' in Beeramguda.

According to the complaint, the land situated in Survey No.s 864, 865/P, 866, 867, 868, 869, 877/P,878/P, 879, 880, 881/P and 882/P of Ameenpur, Sangareddy district were inam land for which occupancy rights certificate (ORC) had been granted and another company purchased the land from the prior agreement holder.

In addition to this, there are pending writ petitions against the land in court, among others.

According to the authority, if the plots, which are under adjudication, are alienated to third parties, it would seriously prejudice the rights of them.