RERA Orders Sale Pact Within 15 Days

Hyderabad:The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG RERA) has directed the Auro Kohinoor project at Khanamet to execute an agreement of sale in favour of the complainant within 15 days.

The complainant stated that after paying 10 per cent of the sale consideration, the promoter failed to execute the agreement of sale and demanded additional cash. The promoter denied the allegations, attributing delays to confusion over the purchaser’s identity.



After examining the documents, TG RERA directed the promoter to execute the agreement of sale in favour of the complainant and strictly comply with the provisions of the Act.



The complaint was disposed of with no order as to costs.

