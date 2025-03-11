RERA Orders Builder to Offer All Amenities, Fix Defects

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed the builder of RDB Coconut Grove Apartments to complete pending amenities and fix multiple construction defects within 90 days. The ruling follows a complaint filed by the Coconut Grove Flat Owners Maintenance Society.

Residents alleged that the builder had failed to deliver the clubhouse, central park, swimming pool, jogging track and visitors parking. Additionally, only two lifts were installed for each tower instead of the promised three. The provision for the third lift was left open, creating a safety hazard. Out of over 500 occupied flats, only 360 have access to Manjeera water.

Facilities such as a mini-theatre, guest rooms, landscape gardens, basketball court, gas pipelines and a mineral water plant were not constructed despite being advertised in the builder’s brochure. In some cases, temporary alternatives were provided — the clubhouse was replaced by a single flat in each tower, which now serves as a makeshift gym, banquet hall and indoor games area. Residents claim these facilities are of low quality and fail to meet the promised quality.

In addition to the missing amenities, the quality of construction has also been a major concern. The residents reported severe water seepage, leading to damp walls, water logging in basements and even leaks into flats. Poor waterproofing on the top floors has caused ceiling collapses in some areas, and the electrical infrastructure is faulty, causing frequent power fluctuations and outages.

One of the major issues is the lack of proper fire safety measures. Security concerns have also been raised as the IP-based CCTV cameras promised by the builder were replaced with outdated analog cameras, and basement areas have no surveillance coverage, increasing the risk of theft or other security issues.

The builder defended the delays by citing legal disputes with neighbouring landowners and claimed that most amenities had been provided in alternative spaces. They also argued that the project should be exempt from RERA regulations as their building permissions were obtained before the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016 came into effect.

RERA rejected the builder’s arguments, ruling that the project qualifies as an ongoing project since it has not received a completion certificate. The authority determined that the builder had violated RERA regulations by failing to register the project and not fulfilling commitments made to buyers.

RERA has ordered the builder to complete the required works within 90 days, and failure to comply with these directives within 90 days will result in strict penalties under Section 63 of the Act.