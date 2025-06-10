RERA Orders Builder To Form Owners’ Assn In 45 Days

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has directed the builder of the Prime Alpenia villa project to form a registered association of villa owners within 45 days, following a complaint from a buyer alleging non-compliance with RERA norms.

Complainant Budi Venkata Ramana informed the authority that although he had paid maintenance charges and a one-time deposit but no association of owners was established. The builder and a few owners were informally managing the funds.

Ramana argued that in the absence of a registered association, the funds were not being used transparently and the rights of other buyers were being overlooked. He sought RERA’s intervention for the formation of a legally recognised association and appropriate action against the builder.

The builder claimed that the matter did not fall under RERA’s jurisdiction and said maintenance was being managed through mutual understanding among a few residents. The builder alleged the complaint was intended to create trouble.

TGRERA upheld the complaint and clarified that under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, it was the builder’s responsibility to establish a registered association of buyers. The authority directed the builder to comply with this requirement within 45 days.

TGRERA also advised the complainant to clear any pending maintenance dues, but only after the association is formally constituted and legally registered.