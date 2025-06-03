RERA Order to Carry Out Repairs

Hyderabad: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has directed a builder to carry out repair work at an apartment at Bachupally after the owner complained of severe water seepage in multiple parts of the flat.

The complaint was filed by Madhusudhan Rao Udutha, who owns a flat in the Karthikeya Bliss apartment complex developed by Sri Karthikeya Constructions. He alleged that water was leaking into the master bedroom, kitchen and washrooms since December 2023 and that the builder had not fixed the issue despite repeated complaints.

RERA ruled that the problem fell under the five-year defect liability period as per Section 14(3) of the Act. The authority noted that the flat was handed over in May 2022 and the complaint was made within the statutory period. RERA directed the builder to resolve the seepage issues within 60 days. Failure to comply may attract penalties.

The homeowner also claimed that the builder used six-inch walls instead of the agreed eight-inch thickness. However, RERA said that there wasn’t enough technical proof to support this claim and declined to pass any order.