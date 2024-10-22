RERA hears plaints on realtor

 Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Oct 2024 7:51 PM GMT
RERA hears plaints on Namitha 360 Life
The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) reviewed complaints from five buyers against the builders of Namitha 360 Life project in Hyderabad on Monday.(Image credit:X)

Hyderabad:The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) reviewed complaints from five buyers against the builders of Namitha 360 Life project in Hyderabad on Monday.

The buyers claimed they paid for their flats but had not received possession. The builders argued there were issues with the sale agreements and claimed mismanagement by a former director.

The authority allowed the builders until November 7, the next hearing, to respond to the complaints and issued an interim order preventing any new ownership claims on the properties until the matter is resolved.

