RERA fines builder for violating real estate regulations

Hyderabad:The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TG-RERA) has imposed a fine of Rs 6.87 lakh on a builder for violating real estate regulations and failing to register a flat despite receiving payments from a homebuyer. The authority dismissed a complaint filed by environmental activist Dr Lubna Sarwath against alleged illegal construction near Narsingi Lake-2 in Puppalguda.

In the first case, homebuyer Veluri Adi Lakshmi had booked Flat No. 502 in Jaswitha Orchids and paid `63.45 lakh. She alleged that the seller refused to register the flat in her name and instead demanded an additional Rs 6.5 lakh, citing a rise in market rates. She claimed that the sale agreement was not in the standard format required under RERA and that the builder had failed to update project details on the RERA website.



After reviewing the case, RERA found that the builder had violated multiple sections of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016. The violations included failure to register the sale agreement, providing false information and not following proper procedures before canceling the allotment.



The authority fined the builder `6.87 lakh and directed them to follow all legal procedures in future agreements. However, since the builder had already refunded most of the amount to the buyer and sold the flat to someone else, RERA ruled that the buyer was not entitled to have the flat registered in her name.



In the second case, Dr. Lubna Sarwath filed a complaint alleging that developers Phoenix Global Spaces and Sumadhura Constructions were illegally building on land that was originally classified as a water body.



She argued that the land was wrongly reclassified for construction, ignoring government regulations meant to protect lakes and green spaces. She sought the cancellation of project registrations, citing environmental violations and ongoing legal disputes in the National Green Tribunal and Telangana High Court.



RERA dismissed the complaint, stating that Dr Sarwath was not directly affected by the projects and did not qualify as an “aggrieved party” under real estate laws. The authority also found no strong evidence proving the land was a protected water body. The developers defended their projects, claiming they had obtained all necessary approvals and that official reports classified the land as private property suitable for development.