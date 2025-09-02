RERA Approves Construction of Power Station

Hyderabad: RERA has dismissed a complaint filed by VB City Flat Owners Co-operative Maintenance Society against VB City LLP and others over the transfer of land meant for a park to the southern discom for setting up a 33/11 KV power substation.

The residents’ association argued that the developer and landowners had promised a park inside the community and giving the land to the TGSPDCL was unfair. They said it was dangerous to have the power substation so close to homes.

The builder and landowners replied that the substation was needed, as VB City’s 1,040 flats and facilities were facing severe power outages. They said only a small part of the open land was given and most of the common space was still with residents.

The case had reached the Telangana High Court in 2024 through a writ petition filed by another resident. In March this year, the High Court noted that the substation was critical for an uninterrupted power supply and that public interest outweighed the demand for a park. The court allowed construction of the substation to proceed.

Taking note of this judgment, RERA said the main issues raised by the complainants had been decided by the High Court. “There are no reliefs remaining that require adjudication by this Authority,” the order stated, dismissing the complaint without costs.