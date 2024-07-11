Reporter Covering DSC Stir Detained at OU

Hyderabad: A TV channel reporter, Sri Charan, was reportedly detained by Osmania University police while covering a protest at Osmania University Arts College on Tuesday.

Students from various organisations were protesting against the District Selection Committee (DSC) exam notification, demanding a three-month postponement to allow sufficient preparation time.

Visuals from the scene showed police officers placing Charan in a patrol car while he protested, stating, “I’m just doing my job.”

According to Osmania University CI, 13 people were present at the protest. Eight were BRS officials trying to burn an effigy of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, which was thwarted by police. The BRS officials were arrested under Section 170 of the BNSS, and five students involved in the protest were taken into preventive custody.

Regarding Sri Charan, the CI explained, “It was a misunderstanding as he was not wearing an ID card. After speaking with him, we released him immediately.”