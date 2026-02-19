Repellent Demand Surges As Mosquitoes Return

Hyderabad: As temperatures and humidity tick upward, mosquito menace has returned to Hyderabad, boosting the sale of repellents.

Shopkeepers across the city reported an increase in demand for mosquito coils, liquids and sprays this week. “We’ve sold out of the popular vaporiser refills twice already,” said Suraj Naik, a retailer in Tarnaka, adding that at least two customers bought in bulk ahead of expected mosquito nuisances, one of the who runs a hostel.

Footfall at pharmacies and general stores showed a similar pattern. “People call in asking if the mosquito repellent sprays are in stock,” said Anjali Verma, a shop assistant in a pharmacy in Himayatnagar. “In the last 10 days, sales of coils and liquid vaporisers have almost doubled compared to last month.”

Customers said they were uncomfortable without protection at dusk. “By 6 pm, mosquitoes are already biting on my terrace,” said Navya V, a resident of Shankermutt in Nallakunta.

Quickcommerce platforms seemed to have noticed the rise too. A spokesperson for a local quick-commerce (Zepto) service said order volumes for repellents were noticeably higher in tree-lined neighbourhoods like Bowenpally and Tarnaka in Secunderabad, where mosquito sightings are common in evenings. “Users in these areas are placing repellent and vaporiser orders roughly at least 20–30 per cent more than usual,” he added.

A shopkeeper, Aamir, said repellant shortages once pushed customers to try newer formats such as wearable patches or herbal sprays, a wider consumer preference for variety beyond traditional coils.

Several residents say they are also turning to plant-based and fragrance-based options alongside coils and liquid vapourisers. Essential oils such as lavender, eucalyptus and citronella are seeing steady interest online.

“Studies have shown that citronella, lemon eucalyptus and neem oil contain compounds that can repel mosquitoes, though protection tends to be shorter compared to conventional repellents, but it’s better for our pet Labrador,” Manisha, a resident of Begumpet, told Deccan Chronicle.

“I’ve started using eucalyptus oil in a diffuser at night. It doesn’t completely stop them, but it reduces the irritation,” a Sanikpuri resident, Bhumika Chittela, said.