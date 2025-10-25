Repeat Ganja Peddler to Land in Hyd Jail Under PD Act

Nalgonda: The Julurupadu police of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against ganja peddler Duggempudi Shiva Shanker Reddy and sent him to Chanchalguda Jail in Hyderabad.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem police superintendent B. Rohit Raju said Shiva Shanker Reddy, a native of Thallagommuru in Burgulapadu mandal, was involved in the transport and sale of ganja for easy profit. Cases were registered against him at Balanagar Police Station in Hyderabad and Burgulapadu Police Station in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district for ganja smuggling. He had previously been jailed in similar cases and resumed the illegal activity after being released on bail. His properties were earlier seized as per court orders.

The SP added that police are identifying habitual offenders involved in anti-social activities and warned that the PD Act would be invoked against those who fail to reform.