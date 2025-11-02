Repairs Completed on Gopalpur Lake Bund in Hanamkonda

Warangal: Following the instructions issued by district collector Sneha Shabarish, officials of the irrigation department completed the repairs to the Gopalpur village lake bund in Hanamkonda on Sunday.

The bund, locally known as Gopalpur Oora Cheruvu, had suffered severe damage and a breach due to the heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha, which caused flooding in several low-lying residential areas.

The breach occurred on October 29, after the lake received water far beyond its capacity from upstream areas following intense rainfall. The sudden overflow led to flooding in nearby colonies, including Vivek Nagar, Amaravathi Nagar, and Sammaiah Nagar.

To prevent further flooding, irrigation officials swiftly deployed repair teams and used earth and sandbags to seal the damaged section, diverting excess floodwater into the nalas. The restoration work was treated as a high-priority emergency and completed on a war-footing basis.

Officials including DEE Kiran Kumar, DE Harshavardhan, and AE Nazam Khanam were present on site and supervised the repair operations to ensure the work was executed effectively and safely.