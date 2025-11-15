Rep. Greene Proposes Bill to Remove H-1B Visa

Hyderabad: A heated debate is unfolding in the United States after Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of the Republican Party proposed a Bill to eliminate the H-1B visa programme entirely, even as US President Donald Trump withdrew his support for her. With the political power play intensifying, the proposed legislation could deeply impact Indian professionals who rely on the H-1B to secure skilled jobs in the United States.

In a recent post on X, Greene declared that she intended to end the “mass replacement of American workers” by aggressively phasing out the H-1B scheme. Her legislation also proposes removing the pathway to US citizenship for existing H-1B holders, forcing many to return to their home countries when their visas expire.

Under her proposal, there would be only one limited exemption — up to 10,000 visas per year for medical professionals such as doctors and nurses. Even this cap would be phased out over ten years to give the US time to “build our own pipeline” of American-trained medical practitioners.

The Bill would also bar non-citizen medical students from joining Medicare-funded residency programmes. Greene argued that the H-1B system has been “riddled with fraud and abuse” and that foreign workers are using it to suppress American labour costs. Her stance echoes a broader “America First” immigration position, prioritising US citizens over foreign talent.

Meanwhile, President Trump rescinded his support to the congresswoman, saying, “All I see ‘Wacky’ Marjorie do is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!”.

Despite losing Trump’s backing, Greene can still technically push the Bill forward. Once introduced in Congress, it must be passed in the House of Representatives, where she serves, and then in the Senate. It would then go to the President. If vetoed, the Bill can still become law if Greene secures a two-thirds majority in both the House and the Senate.

Several senators and representatives have expressed sentiments similar to Greene’s. Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee tweeted, “No more H1-Bs is a no-brainer. Let's get it done.” Senator Eric Schmitt, also a Republican, said the H-1B programme was being used to abuse the American workforce and was “kneecapping” American white collar workers. U.S. Secretary of labour Lori Chavez-DeRemer added, “We are deploying every tool at the department’s disposal to root out H-1B visa abuse and safeguard high-skilled American jobs.”

The potential fallout for Indian professionals is significant. Indians have consistently accounted for the highest share of H-1B visas for several years. Of the 3,86,318 H-1B visas issued in the 2022–23 fiscal year, 2,79,386 went to Indians, amounting to 72.32 per cent. For many, the visa is a crucial stepping stone to a green card and eventually US citizenship.

Although Greene no longer has President Trump’s support, which complicates her chances, growing support from other lawmakers could still give the Bill the momentum it needs. If passed, it will have far-reaching consequences for thousands of skilled professionals from India.