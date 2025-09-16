Renewal of 20-yr-old Vehicles to Cost More

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of road transport and highways has finalised draft amendments listing renewal fees for vehicles older than 20 years, marking the first official update since earlier rules applied only to vehicles over 15 years. The draft was issued in February and finalised on August 21, after the ministry sought objections and suggestions within 30 days of issuance.

According to the state transport authority, renewal of registration for motorcycles older than 20 years will cost Rs.2,000, while cars will cost Rs.10,000. Fees for vehicles between 15 and 20 years remain unchanged.

Officials clarified that the proposal is still in the draft stage. “Once the Centre adopts the new policy, states will follow. It is too early to comment further,” an official said.