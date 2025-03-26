Remove silt in 4 days: HYDRAA to Vamsiram

Hyderabad: HYDRAA commissioner A.V. Ranganath ordered Vamsiram Developers to remove the soil and silt dumped into Kothakunta at Khajaguda within the four days. He said that strict action would be taken if the developers failed to comply.

He was inspecting the site after receiving complaints of unauthorised constructions within the full tank level of Kothakunta. Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy had also raised concerns with HYDRAA regarding encroachments.

After the commissioner’s orders, Vamsiram Developers assured officials that the dumped soil would be removed. The commissioner also instructed officials to conduct a joint inspection to demarcate the lake's FTL boundary.

Later, Ranganath reviewed ongoing lake restoration projects at Madhapur’s Tammidikunta and Borabanda’s Sunnam Cheruvu. He urged officials to get the works done as soon as possible.

He also directed the authorities to look for ways to enhance greenery and beautification around the lakes. He ordered officials to ensure that all works are completed before the monsoon season without any delays.