Remembering Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya: The Engineer Who Secured Hyderabad From Floods

Hyderabad: The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of India’s foremost engineering visionaries, is being observed on Monday. Revered as the architect who safeguarded Hyderabad from recurring floods, his contributions remain etched in the city’s history.

Hyderabad witnessed devastating floods in 1908 when the Musi River overflowed, submerging thousands of houses and claiming nearly 15,000 lives. To prevent such disasters from recurring, the then Nizam invited Visvesvaraya, who proposed constructing two massive reservoirs on the Musi and Esi rivers. This led to the creation of Osman Sagar (completed in 1920) and Himayat Sagar (completed in 1927), which not only controlled flooding but also became the twin cities’ major sources of drinking water.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Maddenahalli near Chikkaballapura, Karnataka, to a Telugu-speaking family from Prakasam district, Visvesvaraya overcame hardships after losing his father at a young age. He pursued engineering with a scholarship in Pune and went on to invent the world’s first automatic floodgate system.

Apart from Hyderabad, he played a pioneering role in designing the Krishnaraja Sagar reservoir in Mysore, protecting Visakhapatnam port from coastal erosion, and laying the foundation for modern city planning with drainage and sanitation systems. He also served as the Diwan of Mysore from 1912 to 1918.

Honored with the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and knighted by the British Crown, Sir M. Visvesvaraya passed away on April 12, 1962. His legacy as a nation-builder and engineering genius continues to inspire generations.

Every year, India observes National Engineers’ Day on September 15. It is a day dedicated to acknowledging the contributions of engineers to society and the nation’s development.