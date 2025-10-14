Remand Prisoner Dies After Suicide Bid In Jangaon Sub-Jail

WARANGAL: A remand prisoner died while undergoing treatment after attempting suicide in the sub-jail, triggering a major protest by his family members, relatives, and villagers outside the jail in Jangaon district on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Varala Mallaiah, 37, a resident of Singarapupally village, had been arrested in connection with a dispute with his neighbours and was sent to the sub-jail last Monday. Reportedly distraught over his arrest, Mallaiah consumed bleaching powder mixed with water in the jail’s toilet on Saturday afternoon.

Jail staff noticed the incident and immediately rushed him to the District Government Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Hanamkonda, where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday night.

Following his death, Mallaiah’s family members, relatives, and villagers staged a protest outside the sub-jail demanding justice. The protesters accused jail authorities of negligence and sought legal action against those responsible. They also demanded ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for the family.

Mallaiah is survived by his pregnant wife, a daughter, and a son. His wife and relatives emotionally demanded that the police clarify the circumstances leading to his death.

The situation turned tense before police intervened. Officials arrived at the scene, registered a case, and assured the family that a thorough investigation would be conducted and appropriate action taken, following which the protest was called off.