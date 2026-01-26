Religious Institutions Across Hyderabad Mark Republic Day

Hyderabad: Religious institutions across the city marked the 77th Republic Day by unfurling the National Flag, cultural programmes and community activities, with religious leaders and spokespersons expressing gratitude to the architects of the Constitution for safeguarding the secular fabric of the nation. Several institutions also organised cultural events and sports activities to mark the occasion.

At the Badshahi Ashoorkhana, Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, hereditary mutawalli, unfurled the Flag and recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

Churches across the city observed Republic Day with prayers and patriotic programmes. At one church, D. Ritesh Samuel presented a self-composed patriotic song, accompanying himself on the guitar. At the Centenary Methodist Church, district superintendent Rev. G.D. Anilkumar unfurled the National Flag. An open-mic session was organised, allowing members to share their thoughts on Republic Day. Addressing the gathering, Beena Paul spoke on the relationship between religious practices and the Constitution, highlighting how it safeguards the rights of all faiths.

At Birla Mandir, Sri Venkateshwara Temple, priests and staff took part in the programme. The National Flag was unfurled by temple official Syam Kotari, in the presence of Sharmaji, a retired Army secretary.

The Sikh community celebrated Republic Day at the Gurudwara Sahib in Gowliguda, where Jagmohan Singh unfurled the National Flag. Speakers paid tribute to national leaders and freedom fighters whose sacrifices made the Republic possible.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim community celebrated Republic Day at Masjid-ul-Hamd in Sayeedabad, where guests from the police department attended the event. The mosque authorities also organised a free homoeopathic medical camp on the premises as part of community outreach.