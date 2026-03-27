Relief to Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad:The Special Court for Public Representatives on Thursday acquitted Thoorpu Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, and Kusuma Kumar in a human trafficking case, ruling that the charges against them were not proven.

The case, which was registered in 2018 during the tenure of the previous BRS government, involved serious allegations under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as provisions of the Indian Passports Act and the Immigration Act.



Delivering the verdict through a special order, the court held that the prosecution had failed to establish the allegations. Consequently, both the accused were acquitted of all charges, including those under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, and 471 (forgery-related offences), 409 (criminal breach of trust), and 370 (human trafficking).



The charges under Section 12 of the Indian Passports Act and Section 24 of the Immigration Act were also dismissed.



Both Jagga Reddy and Kusuma Kumar were present in court at the time of the judgment.

