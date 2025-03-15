Relief from heat wave: Thunderstorms likely to cool state from March 20

Hyderabad: Hyderabad and parts of Telangana will finally get relief from the relentless heat as unseasonal thunderstorms are expected to hit the state between March 20 and 25. The much-needed showers are likely to bring down the soaring temperatures, which have been making life unbearable over the past few days.

According to weather blogger T. Balaji, the heatwave will continue until March 19, with temperatures reaching 40°C to 44°C in several areas. However, a shift in weather patterns is anticipated from March 20, bringing rain and cooler conditions.

This summer’s heat wave has begun setting records. Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district was the hottest place in Telangana on Friday, recording a blistering 42.4°C. Other areas, including Veernapalli (41.5°C), Andugalapet (41.5°C), and Neradigonda (41.5°C), were also among the hottest locations.

Hyderabad has not been spared either, with Asifnagar in Mehdipatnam, registering 39.6°C, making it one of the hottest places in the city. Several localities, including Moosapet, and Santoshnagar, hovered close to 40°C.

The intense heat has disrupted daily life across the state. Streets are emptier during peak afternoon hours as people are opting to stay indoors. Many have been complaining of heat-related exhaustion. Autorickshaw drivers, street vendors and construction workers have been particularly affected, braving the sweltering sun to earn their livelihood, which invariably are outdoors. Meanwhile, power demand has surged as people are relying heavily on air conditioning to escape the heat.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight and take necessary precautions. With just a few more days of this punishing heat left, residents are eagerly awaiting the cool showers that promise to restore a semblance of comfort and normalcy.