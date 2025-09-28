Relief and Pride as Telangana’s First Group-1 Batch Receives Appointments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday asserted that the Congress government had completed the Group-1 recruitment process in a record time of 19 months, overcoming legal and administrative hurdles created by opposition parties and some coaching centres. He pointed out that the previous BRS regime had failed to conduct a single Group-1 recruitment examination in its ten-year tenure.

The last such examination, he said, was held in 2011 in undivided Andhra Pradesh and appointment letters were issued only in 2018. In contrast, his government ensured successful completion of the process within a short span despite sustained efforts to obstruct it.

“Attempts were made to stop these appointments, even allegations that posts were sold for crores. We did not allow the TSPSC to become a political rehabilitation centre. It must be a centre for rebuilding Telangana. Our goal is not to copy the Maharashtra or Gujarat model but to create a Telangana model,” he said to loud applause.

Addressing a function at Shilpakala Vedika where he handed over appointment letters to Group-1 candidates, the Chief Minister warned that if any Group-1 officer was found to be neglecting their parents, the government would deduct 10 per cent of their salary and credit it to their parents’ accounts. This rule, he said, would soon be extended to all state government employees through a proposed legislation aimed at the welfare of parents. The Chief Minister urged the newly appointed officers to act responsibly and contribute to building a “Telangana model”.

Recalling the struggles for social justice and equal opportunities in Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the state had a proud history of sacrifice and collective spirit visible even in its remotest villages. However, some individuals had believed they were synonymous with Telangana and betrayed the trust of its people, he remarked.

Citing examples, he said the sacrifices of youth like Yadayya, Srikanthachari and Eshan Reddy were belittled while unqualified persons were appointed to the Public Service Commission under the previous BRS government, leading to incidents such as question papers surfacing at photocopy centres.

Revanth Reddy said the government had “cleansed” the commission after taking office and restored its credibility by holding fair examinations. He alleged that even after this, some vested interests spread false propaganda, filed cases and attempted to block the process, but the government persevered with patience for the sake of candidates’ futures. “Like Arjuna focusing only on the eye of the fish, I could see only your future,” he told the recruits.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stressed that the selections proved merit could rise above background. “The children of labourers and sanitation workers have secured Group-1 posts. For the next 30 to 35 years you will be central to the state’s progress. Already 60,000 jobs have been filled under this government and more notifications will follow,” he said.

For the new officers, the day was filled with relief, pride and reflection. Commercial tax officer Y Sushanth Reddy said his preparation spanned three and a half years, often testing his patience. Watching his mother smile in the audience, he said, made every hour feel worth it. “It felt like the stress of years dissolved in a moment,” he reflected.

Sangeetha M, also posted in commercial taxes, said the letter in her hand was both a reward and a reminder. “It is a cherished feeling to be part of Telangana’s first Group-1 batch. With this pride comes responsibility, and I hope to serve to the best of my ability,” she said.

Assistant treasury officer Shashi Kumar Reddy described the appointment as an important milestone but not the end of his journey. “The happiness today is beyond words, but I still aim for UPSC. This posting strengthens that resolve,” he said.

From Bachchannapet in Jangaon district came the story of municipal commissioner Rajashekar R. He recalled years of hostel life in Hyderabad, the sacrifices of his farmer parents and his wife’s support. “This success is not mine alone. My parents carried the burden so that I could reach here. Public service has been my dream since childhood, and now begins the real test,” he told Deccan Chronicle.