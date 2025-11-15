Release Rs 176 Cr Promised In May

HYDERABAD: The irrigation department’s cup of woes over matters related to repairs and rehabilitation works of the Sundilla, Annaram and Medigadda barrages of the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) appears to be brimming over, with one more company making it clear that the officials need to provide it with the necessary details on the scope of work for it to provide the required support.

Responding to a strongly-worded notice dated November 3 from the department which threatened to blacklist the company if it did not take up the required repairs and rehabilitation works on the Annaram barrage, Afcons Vijetha PES-JV informed the irrigation department on Saturday that it was reiterating its “commitment to provide all necessary assistance to the department in executing rehabilitation works.”

Afcons is the second company to react to the department’s notices, following L&T PES-JV which sent its response on November 11.

Afcons is learnt to have informed the irrigation department that it did not agree with its allegations suggesting non-cooperation. In its Saturday’s letter, Afcons said: “At the outset we differ and disagree with the alleged contentions” in the department’s notice as “the same not in line with the facts, correspondences, provisos of the contract and otherwise.”

Citing a long list of references — numbering over 80 from the year 2020 onwards — to make its case, Afcons stated that it had communicated to the department in May, June, August, and again in October that it was ready to provide all necessary assistance in execution of rehabilitation work as per drawings and instructions of the department.

Afcons made it clear that it stood with the department “for safeguarding the structural integrity of the barrage”, adding “we reiterate the same”.

Afcons in its earlier communications to the department had pointed out that it had received the completion certificate, and the defect liability period was ending. It had sought that the barrage be taken over by the ‘dam owner’ — in this case the irrigation department. The company is also learnt to have asked for the processing “long pending payment of ₹176.49 crore due to the contractor at the earliest as promised during the meeting held on 19.05.2025.”

The company had earlier informed the department that any fresh works would need to be agreed upon as they would fall outside the original scope of work done by it.

As far as mobilisation of personnel and resources are concerned as sought by the department in its notice dated November 3, and an earlier letter in October, Afcons is learnt to have told the department that it requested detailed technical specifications.

Stating that details regarding the detailed scope of requisite works on part of the contractor to facilitate the Central Water and Power Research Station to conduct investigation and model studies, Afcons was learnt to have said that these details were essential to enable it to mobilise resources as “these are basic requirements for any further steps to be taken.”

Afcons was further learnt to have told the department that with respect to the report from the National Dam Safety Authority, it had provided a detailed response in June this year, adding that it would “furnish a comprehensive reply” to the November 3 notice in due course.