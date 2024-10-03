Release fee dues immediately: BC Leader
Hyderabad: Former MP and president of National BC Welfare Union R. Krishnaiah has sought immediate release of Rs 4,500 crore fee reimbursement dues. He warned that the organisation would launch a state-wide agitation after Dasara if the dues were not released by then.
In his open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Krishnaiah said, “We will gherao ministers and MLAs. Can the government which wishes to spend Rs 1.5 lakh crore, not spend Rs 4,500 crore on the education of students? It has money to pay the bills of contractors but not give funds for the education of kids.”
He expressed concern that the students are not able to get their certificates and pursue further studies despite completion of courses. He also sought revision of scholarships from Rs 5,500 to Rs 10,000, which were revised eight years ago.