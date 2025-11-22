Relative Of Saudi Bus Accident Survivor Deported Over Old Case

Hyderabad: A relative of Mohd Abdul Shoaib, the lone survivor in the Umrah bus accident, who travelled to Saudi Arabia, was deported on arrival at the Madina Munawara Airport due to a previous issue.

During the immigration check, it was found that Sheik Ibrahim Ahmed had a dispute with his employer in Saudi Arabia and a service related case was registered against him nine years ago.

There was a ban on Ahmed's entry into the country, said an official from Haj Committee. "Due to this reason, Ahmed was sent back to Hyderabad, "official added.

Ahmed was in Saudi Arabia in connection with the funeral of Shoaib’s parents, who died in the accident.