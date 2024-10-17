Reimburse fees to pvt. colleges, Krishnaiah urges Bhatti

Hyderabad: BC leader R. Krishnaiah met deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and held talks on the release of`4,000 crore fees due to colleges in the state. He was joined by representatives of private colleges.



In a release here on Thursday, the former MP expressed concern that over 20 lakh inter, degree and PG students had to opt out of academics. He urged Vikramarka to intervene and resolve the issue. The failure to reimburse the fee has left many colleges in such a sorry state that they were not able to pay salaries and rents.

The BC leader said that over 1,800 colleges have been closed owing to the strike. He requested the government to release the budget in two phases on a priority basis.