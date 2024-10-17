Reimburse fees to pvt. colleges, Krishnaiah urges Bhatti

 Top
DC Correspondent
17 Oct 2024 6:10 PM GMT
Hyderabad: BC leader R. Krishnaiah met deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and held talks on the release of`4,000 crore fees due to colleges in the state. He was joined by representatives of private colleges.

In a release here on Thursday, the former MP expressed concern that over 20 lakh inter, degree and PG students had to opt out of academics. He urged Vikramarka to intervene and resolve the issue. The failure to reimburse the fee has left many colleges in such a sorry state that they were not able to pay salaries and rents.

The BC leader said that over 1,800 colleges have been closed owing to the strike. He requested the government to release the budget in two phases on a priority basis.


R Krishnaiah BC Leader Sholarships Arrears Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

