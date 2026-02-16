Registered MPs, MLAs and MLCs As Ex Officio Members

Hyderabad: With Monday’s polls to elect the heads of civic bodies becoming contentious in view of the fractured mandate, several MPs, MLAs and MLCs registered themselves at their respective constituencies to participating in the voting as ex officio members. Their votes will be crucial where the houses are hung.

Among those who registered were former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao.

In the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind, BJP MLAs Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta (Nizamabad Urban) and Paidi Rakesh Reddy (Armoor) registered as ex-officio members. TPCC president, MLC B.Mahesh Kumar Goud, Nizamabad rural Congress MLA R.Bhupathi Reddy also registered as ex officio members.

There are seven hung municipalities where ex officio votes will play a crucial role: Khanapur, 12 wards: Congress 3, BRS 4, BJP 4 and independent 1. MLA Vedma Bojju of the Congress has registered in the municipality.

In Bhainsa municipality, with 26 wards, the AIMIM as 12, BJP 6, Congress 1 and Independents 7. BJP MLA Ramarao Patel has signed up as ex officio member.

At the 20-ward Asifabad municipality, the Congress has 7, BRS 9, Independents 4 and BRS MLA Kova Laxmi has signed up tobolster her party.

In the 30-ward Kagaznagar municipality, the Congress won 9, BRS 11, BJP 5, AIMIM 1 and Independents 4. MLA Palvai Harish Babu has registered as a voter. MLC Dande Vittal also registered himself but former MLA Koneru Konappa has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and the collector, saying his name is not in the municipal poll voters list.

Of the Kyathanpalli municipality’s 22 wards, the Congress won 7, BRS 10, CPI 4, Independents : 1. Minister Gaddam Vivek and Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vamsi have registered themselves here.

At the 49-ward Adilabad civic body, the Congress has 11, BJP 21, BRS 6, AIMIM 6, Independents 5. MLA Payal Shankar and MP Godam Nagesh registered their names. Reports said that Nagesh applied to shift his vote to Bhainsa from Adilabad; the State Election Commission has to give permission.

Of Bellampalli’s 34 wards, the Congress and the BRS got 14 each, BJP 1 and Independents 5. Congress MLA Gaddam Vinod will try to tip the scales here.

In Bodhan Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, in Kamareddy BJP MLA K. Venkata Ramana Reddy; in Yellareddy Congress MLA Madanmohan Rao and in Bichkunda Congress MLA Laxmikanth Reddy have enrolled themselves. In Banswada, MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy did not register his details as an ex officio member.

In Medak, former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao registered himself as an ex officio member for the Gajwel municipality. From the same municipality, MLC Yadava Reddy from the undivided Medak local bodies constituency has signed up.

Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha is registered in the Andole–Jogipet municipality of Sangareddy district, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar at Husnabad of Siddipet district and Congress MLA Sanjeeva Reddy in Narayankhed municipality.

In Medak municipality, where hung results emerged, local Congress MLA Rohit Rao along with BRS MLCs Venkatrami Reddy, Deshpati Srinivas, and Suresh Reddy, submitted applications.

In Isnapur municipality of Sangareddy district, where hung reported, BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao and local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy registered themselves.

In Dubbak, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy of the BRS registered as an ex-officio member, while in Narsapur, local MLA Sunitha Reddy also registered as an ex officio member.

Also signing up were Congress Mahbubabad MLA Murali Nayak; Mahabubabad BRS MLC Ravinder Rao; Mahbubabad Congress MP Porika Balram Nayak at Kesamudram; Congress Thorrur MLA Yashaswini Reddy; Warangal Congress MP Kadiyam Kavya at Thorrur; Jangaon BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy; Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Congress Wardhannapet MLA K.R. Nagaraju.