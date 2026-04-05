Refrigerator Fire Claims Two Lives in Nirmal District

A tragic incident occurred in Nirmal district headquarters on Sunday after a refrigerator caught fire inside a house in the Mahalakshmi Wada locality. According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

Two individuals, identified as Vijay and a woman whose details are yet to be fully confirmed, sustained severe burn injuries in the incident. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared both victims dead upon arrival.

Police officials visited the scene and have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary findings suggest an electrical fault in the refrigerator may have triggered the blaze. Further details are awaited.