 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Refrigerator Explodes in Sanathnagar, Household Equipment Damaged

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 July 2025 11:21 AM IST

Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time, averting any casualties.

Refrigerator Explodes in Sanathnagar, Household Equipment Damaged
x

Hyderabad: A refrigerator explosion triggered a massive fire at a residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar on Thursday. The blaze completely destroyed household equipment.

Fire brigade personnel from HYDRAA arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing a major disaster. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time, averting any casualties. Local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the affected family to offer support.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Sanathnagar hyderabad 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X