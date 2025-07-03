Refrigerator Explodes in Sanathnagar, Household Equipment Damaged

Hyderabad: A refrigerator explosion triggered a massive fire at a residence in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sanathnagar on Thursday. The blaze completely destroyed household equipment.

Fire brigade personnel from HYDRAA arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing a major disaster. Fortunately, no one was present in the house at the time, averting any casualties. Local MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the affected family to offer support.



