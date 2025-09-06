Redevelopment Of Mahbubabad Railway Station Nears Completion

WARANGAL: The Mahbubabad Railway station is set for a grand inauguration as its redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) nears completion. The project which is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs.26.49 crores has already completed 92 percent of its work, with the final stages progressing quickly.

This project, which aims to provide world-class amenities to passengers, is part of India Railway’s vision to modernize stations nationwide. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy recently confirmed this on his official X-account, stating that the station will soon be operational for the public.

The redevelopment focuses on enhancing infrastructure, aesthetics and passenger comfort. The station, located between important Kazipet-Vijayawada stations, serves as a crucial link to major cities like New Delhi, Chennai, Vijayawada and Secunderabad.

Currently operating with two platforms, it manages about 46 trains and handles an average of 14,706 passengers daily. It will generate an annual revenue of Rs.8.87 crores

The new and improved facilities include a 12-meter-wide foot overbridge equipped with two lifts and two escalators to improve accessibility for all passengers, including senior citizens and those with disabilities. Renovated platforms with upgraded roofing and modern LED lighting for a brighter and safer environment.



New waiting halls with modern furniture and hygienic toilets, improved parking facilities to ensure convenience for commuters. Installation of digital display boards, coach indicators and clear signage for real-time train information. Deployment of automated ticketing machines and organized queue lines at ticket counters to streamline the ticketing process.



The upgrades are designed to meet the growing expectations of travellers by providing a seamless, safe and convenient travel experience. The comprehensive master plan developed by the Minister of Railways ensures that the station is not just a transport hub but a comfortable and accessible space for everyone. The station’s modernization is a significant step towards improving rail travel in the region.