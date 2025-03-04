Red Corner Notices Issued Against Phone Tapping Accused

Hyderabad: Fifteen months after the phone-tapping of Opposition leaders during the BRS government came to light, Interpol has finally issued red corner notices (RCN) against prime accused and former SIB chief T. Prabhakar Rao, and I-News managing director N. Shravan Kumar Rao, following the details submitted by the Telangana police through the CBI, which acts as a nodal agency between the state police and Interpol.

With this, the final phase of preliminary investigation has been completed and the Interpol, which facilitates global coordination between police departments of different countries, will broadcast RCN, as requested by the CBI, throughout the world. The police of the country where they are found will have to arrest them and deport them to India as per international law, as the investigation officer told Deccan Chronicle.

It is learnt that the Interpol has already transmitted details provided by the CBI to its headquarters at Lyon in France, as well as its offices United Kingdom, the United States, where the accused are believed to be staying, Belgium and Canada.

The Interpol agencies will soon broadcast the data provided in red-corner notice to immigration authorities in 196 countries. Even if they manage to acquire citizenship in any country, Interpol has the right to prosecute, arrest and deport them, the police officer disclosed.

The Telangana High Court recently quashed a petition filed by Shravan Kumar for anticipatory bail.

Prabhakar Rao’s associates such as retired DCP G Radha Kishan Rao, former ASPs N Bhujanga Rao, D. Praneeth Rao and M. Tirupatanna have confessed before the special investigation team that is investigating the case that the phones of High Court judges were illegally tapped on the orders of Prabhakar Rao on the instruction of BRS leaders, sources disclosed.