Red Alert in Warangal, Hanamkonda for Flash Floods

Warangal: The remnant effects of Cyclone Montha, which has crossed the coast and weakened, are continuing to cause severe impact across Telangana, triggering torrential rain and widespread flooding. The Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts.

The cities of Warangal and Hanamkonda are witnessing exceptional rainfall, with water flowing like rivers through several colonies and inundating major areas. Since early morning, the heavy downpour has brought life to a near standstill, with residents afraid to step out of their homes.

In Warangal, key locations such as the bus stands, head post office centre, CKM Hospital area, JPN Road, Warangal Chowrasta, under-bridge area, and Battala Bazar Road have been submerged, with water on some main roads reaching knee-deep levels. The severe waterlogging has forced police to set up barricades and divert traffic around the flooded Warangal under-bridge. Railway authorities have also cancelled or halted several trains bound for Vijayawada, as floodwaters have reached the tracks in and around the city.

The situation is particularly grave in Hanamkonda, which has recorded 20 to 25 cm of rainfall, with meteorologists warning it could rise to 30 to 35 cm, increasing the risk of flash floods. Floodwater entered the New Bus Stand, leaving passengers stranded and facing severe inconvenience. Residential colonies such as Gokul Nagar, Kranthi Nagar, Sammaiah Nagar, Naimnagar, and Ramnagar now resemble lakes, with knee-deep water on the streets and inundation of homes in low-lying areas.

The Jubilee Market main road and Kothawada area are also heavily waterlogged due to poor drainage, leading to traffic disruptions. Residents demanded that municipal authorities immediately clean the drainage system and implement a permanent solution to prevent recurring flooding.

Locals criticised the state of development in the Warangal West constituency, arguing that the Congress government, like its predecessor the BRS government, has neglected civic infrastructure, worsening public suffering during the storm.

Meanwhile, in Jangaon district, continuous rainfall has paralysed daily life in Kodakandla and Deveruppula mandals, disrupting the work of farmers and daily wage labourers. The Meteorological Department has warned that intense rainfall is likely to continue for at least the next five hours, with heavy showers expected over the next few days, prompting officials to remain on high alert.