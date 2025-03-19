Recycling Day marked at Villa Marie

Hyderabad: Villa Marie Degree College for Women, in association with the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), marked Global Recycling Day on Tuesday with an awareness programme, focusing on waste reduction and environmental conservation to mitigate climate change.

TGPCB senior environmental engineer M. Dayanand, speaking at the event, said. "Recycling is an essential practice that helps reduce waste, conserve natural resources and decrease greenhouse gas emissions. Everyone must adopt responsible waste management practices."

TGPCB project officer B. Nageswara Rao made a presentation on e-waste management. A short film on the subject was also screened.

Assistant professor D. Bhavani encouraged students to participate in sustainable practices. The students also took an oath to practice responsible recycling habits.