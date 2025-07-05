Recruitment Rally Under Agnipath Scheme At Secunderabad AOC Centre

Hyderabad: An army recruitment rally under Unit Headquarters Quota will be held at Joginder Singh Stadium (Ex Thapar Stadium) at AOC Centre in Secunderabad from July 31 to September 14 for enrolment of various posts.

The posts include Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer Clerk or SKT (AOC ward only), Agniveer tradesmen (Chef, Artisan Misc Works, Dresser and Washerman), Agniveer Tradesmen (House Keeper) Category and Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

According to a press release, the outstanding sportsmen (open category) are required to report at Joginder Singh Stadium by 6 am on July 31 for sports trial. These sportsmen who have represented in any of the national or international levels, in the fields of athletics, including track and field events, swimming and diving and weight lifting, can participate along with their certificates.

The age limit for all the categories is 17 and half to 21 years. Educational qualification for Agniveer General Duty (GD) is Class 10th or Matric pass with 45 per cent marks in aggregate and 33 per cent in each subject.

Candidates with valid Light Motor Vehicle driving license will be given preference for driver requirements. For Agniveer Clerk/SKT, Intermediate exam pass in any stream with 60 per cent marks in aggregate and minimum 50 per cent in each subject, securing 50 per cent in English and Maths, Accounts, Bookkeeping in Class XII is mandatory.

For Agniveer tradesmen (10th Std) - Class 10th simple pass with 33 per cent, and for Agniveer tradesmen (8th Std) – Class 8th simple pass with 33 per cent.

For other details, candidates can contact headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad, Telangana – 500015. The headquarters Email address is tuskercrc-2021@gov.in and also visit www.joinindianarmy@nic.in site for more information about the recruitment rally.