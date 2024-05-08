Record postal ballot turnout in ASR District polls

District election officer and collector Vijaya Sunitha confirmed the staggering numbers, highlighting the significant engagement of voters. Some 202 voters availed the home voting facility, with special arrangements made for the elderly and differently-abled individuals.

Collector Vijaya Sunitha underscored the importance of ensuring accessibility and facilitating the voting process for all citizens. The enthusiasm for postal voting extended to various categories of officials and staff assigned to election duties, with 2672 individuals exercising their franchise on Tuesday.

The district election officer said a breakdown of the postal ballot usage across constituencies revealed a substantial turnout: 870 in Araku Valley, 998 in Paderu, and 692 in Rampachodavaram. Additionally, home voting witnessed significant participation, particularly among voters aged 85 and above.

Visakhapatnam district collector Mallikarjuna and joint collector Viswanathan monitored the proceedings. Individuals like V Manasa and L Sridevi lauded the administration's help in this respect. Collector Mallikarjuna urged all remaining employees to vote.



