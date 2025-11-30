Record 3K Drones to End Global Summit

Hyderabad:The state government is gearing up to attempt a Guinness world record with a show featuring 3,000 drones during the closing ceremony of the Telangana Rising Global Summit at Bharat Future City on December 9. Preparations are underway for the celebrations on a 100-acre site at Survey No. 120 in Mirkhanpet, adjacent to the Amazon Data Centre in Kandukur.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials to complete all works by December 3 and conduct trial runs on December 4 and 5 for the two-day global summit on December 8 and 9.



The Chief Minister has convened a special meeting on the Telangana Rising Global Summit with ministers and senior officials at the Secretariat at 4 pm on Sunday. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued a circular on Saturday urging ministers and secretaries of all departments to attend the meeting without fail.



Official sources said the meeting will be like a ‘Cabinet meeting’, during which the Chief Minister will take key decisions related to the summit.



At the venue, three helipads have been prepared on the eastern side to facilitate VIP movement, and the road linking Mirkhanpet to the Amazon Data Centre has been widened from two lanes to four.



The show aims to illuminate the sky with the phrase “Telangana is Rising. Come, Join the Rise,” using 3,000 synchronised drones. This ambitious showcase is designed to surpass the current Guinness record held by Abu Dhabi, which displayed the phrase “Happy New Year” using 2,131 drones during this New Year celebrations.

A wide range of infrastructure is being established at the venue. Metal fabricators have been deployed around the periphery for security reinforcement, while the event zone itself has been divided into 33 dedicated sheds to house key facilities such as the inaugural stage, seminar halls, exhibition zones, dining enclosures, kitchens, VIP lounges and service areas. The main stage for the inauguration spans 3,200 sq. yards, with an equal area earmarked for dining halls and seminar halls.



Three large expo halls have been constructed to showcase industries slated to develop within the Bharat Future City. To guarantee uninterrupted power, the energy department has installed three new distribution substations and positioned digital generators at six strategic points. Five extensive toilet complexes, over 100 water tankers and 10 HP motors have been deployed to ensure smooth water supply throughout the event.

The summit will also feature grand firework and laser shows during both the opening and closing ceremonies. Traditional folklore artists will perform continuously over the two days, greeting delegates and visitors with cultural dances, drum performances and local art forms that highlight Telangana’s culture, arts and heritage.

Logistics and security arrangements have been meticulously planned. Parking zones, fire engines and ambulances have been positioned to the left of the main entrance, while the right side houses the police command centre, media gallery and government coordination offices.

A three-tier security system comprising 2,500 police personnel is being deployed. Around 1,000 CCTV cameras have been installed for round-the-clock surveillance, all integrated into the police control room. Personnel from Law and Order, Traffic, Special Branch, Intelligence, Octopus, Greyhounds, Dog and Bomb Squads and SHE Teams are part of the elaborate security grid.

Senior IAS and IPS officers, along with heads of key departments, reviewed progress at the venue on Saturday. Officials from TGSPDCL, TGIIIC, water works, Rachakonda police commissionerate and Rangareddy district administration inspected ongoing works and instructed teams to expedite completion. All is set for full-scale trial runs on December 4 and 5 to ensure flawless execution of the global summit.