Reckless auto driver gets 10 years RI for death of passenger

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old auto driver was given 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for allegedly driving in a drunken condition, leading to the death of a passenger in Shadnagar police station limits on Wednesday. A fine of `23,000 was also imposed on him.

On April 10, businessman Kanduri Krishnaiah Goud, 56, approached the Shadnagar police regarding the death of his brother Bodampati Goverdhan, 50. After completing his work, the deceased was reportedly returning home in a seven-seater passenger auto, accompanied by Mahesh, Sathyamma, Chandrakala and other passengers.

Near the Bharathi school on Nagulapally road, the auto driver was allegedly speeding due to which the vehicle fell resulting in Goverdhan receiving bleeding injuries on both his legs, while Mahesh also sustained injuries on his leg. They were immediately shifted to a CHC in Shadnagar. Goverdhan was subsequently shifted to Trident hospital in Shamshabad where he succumbed while undergoing treatment the same night.

Later, it was found that the auto driver, Kavali Sreenu, was drunk.

A case was registered under Section 304(II), 337 of the IPC and Section 187 of the MV Act.