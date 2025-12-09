Realtor Stabbed, Shot Dead; Cash Feud Suspected

Hyderabad: Venkata Ratnam, 54, a real estate broker, was murdered on Monday morning in broad daylight in Saket Colony, Jawaharnagar police said. The attackers intercepted his two-wheeler, dragged him off the vehicle and stabbed him repeatedly and shot him.

Police said Ratnam was returning after dropping his daughter at her school. Passersby called the police who booked a case and began investigations.

Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar said three teams were working on the investigation. “Though he was a realtor, he was not involved in any activity that would have angered any client recently. We are examining all angles but have ruled out client-related motive,” he said.

Police said that Ratnam had a rowdy-sheet in Mangalhat police station limits around 15 years ago. The DCP said they were coordinating with Hyderabad police to obtain details of his record.

DCP Sridhar said that once the bullet was retrieved from Ratnam’s body and analysed, it would shed light about the weapon and possibly lead to the assailants. CCTV footage suggested a six-member gang carried out the attack.

Police are probing whether this was a planned, revenge-driven crime. They have increased patrolling in Saket Colony and nearby areas, and are reviewing additional CCTV recordings to trace the escape route used by the attackers.