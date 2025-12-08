Realtor Shot Dead in Jawaharnagar due to Previous Enmity: Police

Hyderabad: A real-estate businessman was stabbed and shot dead by unidentified persons at Jawaharnagar on Monday morning.

The assailants waylaid and killed the realtor 54-year-old Ventaratnam while he was travelling on his bike. On receiving information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Gandhi hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

The preliminary probe conducted by the police revealed that the previous enmity could be one the reasons behind the incident. The police are collecting more information from Ventaratnam’s family members to know the exact reasons behind the incident.