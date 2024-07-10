Hyderabad: Kammari Krishna, 38, a realtor, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants in his farm house in Hydershakote under Shadnagar police station on Wednesday.

The assailants ambushed Krishna as he was on his way home. He suffered multiple stab injuries and was rushed to Trident hospital, Shamshabad, where doctors declared him dead, police said.



Police registered a murder case and shifted the body to OGH hospital for postmortem and are making efforts to identify the assailants.



