Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Realtor brutally killed in farmhouse in Shadnagar

Telangana
DC Correspondent
10 July 2024 5:26 PM GMT
Realtor brutally killed in farmhouse in Shadnagar
x
Realtor brutally killed in farmhouse. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Kammari Krishna, 38, a realtor, was brutally killed by unidentified assailants in his farm house in Hydershakote under Shadnagar police station on Wednesday.

The assailants ambushed Krishna as he was on his way home. He suffered multiple stab injuries and was rushed to Trident hospital, Shamshabad, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police registered a murder case and shifted the body to OGH hospital for postmortem and are making efforts to identify the assailants.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Realtor Farm House 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick