Real Estate Growth May Spread to Hyderabad’s New Frontiers

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s real estate growth is expanding beyond its core hubs, with peripheral areas emerging as the city’s new frontiers. According to Colliers’ latest report, peripheral micro-markets will account for 12-15 per cent of Hyderabad’s Grade A office stock and up to 10 per cent of annual leasing activity in the next 3-5 years.

Key infrastructure projects, including Metro Phase II, the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), and industrial corridors, are expected to accelerate this growth.

The western periphery, including Kokapet, Neopolis, Miyapur, and Nallagandla, is set to become a major office and residential hub. Office space in this region is expected to double from 10 million sq. ft. to 22 million sq. ft. by 2027, driven by its proximity to Hitec City and the anticipated metro extension. Rental growth in these areas could rise by 10–15 per cent, making it an attractive option for businesses looking beyond traditional IT hubs.

In the eastern periphery, covering Uppal, Pocharam, LB Nagar, and Hayathnagar, demand for affordable housing is set to surge due to prices being 40–50 per cent lower than in central areas. The Hyderabad–Warangal Industrial Corridor and Metro Corridor 8 will further enhance connectivity, boosting residential and industrial growth.

The southern periphery (Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, and Adibatla) is emerging as a hub for data centres and warehousing. With operators planning to add 350 MW of data centre capacity, this region is expected to see rapid expansion supported by the upcoming airport metro link.

The northern side (Medchal, Kompally, and Shamirpet) will witness an increase in industrial and logistics developments, benefiting from its proximity to existing industrial clusters. The area is also set to attract investments in life sciences and pharmaceutical R&D, complementing the growth of Genome Valley.