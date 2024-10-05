Ready to spend Rs.10,000 Cr to help displaced poor along Musi: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the 95th birth anniversary celebrations of former MP late G.Venkataswamy in Hyderabad on Saturday.



Venkataswamy was fondly called as ‘Kaka’ who is one among a few leaders from Telangana who rose to national level. “Don't know if the past leaders saw ‘Kaka’ from the Congress party’s point of view or if they wanted to distance him from the people. I ordered officials to organize Kaka’s birth anniversary celebrations officially by the government,” he said, adding that it was Venkataswamy, who convinced Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the formation of Telangana without any hindrance.

“The leaders who took Kaka’s help to win the elections are boasting about themselves today. After coming to power, the past rulers neglected to celebrate Kaka’s birth anniversary officially,” he said.

According to Revanth Reddy, Kaka is the man of the poor and always stood by them. The senior leader provided housing to 80,000 people and also saved the Singareni organization by supporting the workers.

People called Venkataswamy as Kaka with great affection like Nehru is called Chacha. Venkataswamy gave his house to run the Congress party office. “We owed the responsibility of taking forward Kaka’s aspirations. The party's idea is to involve Kaka’s family actively in taking decisions by the State government,” he said.

Appealing to all people living along Musi River that the government will protect every single displaced person and take the responsibility of providing alternatives to them, Revanth Reddy said government will support those living in the buffer zone and FTL of the Musi River.

“Don’t get carried away by the provocations and instigating comments by the opposition. The government is going ahead with a clear policy. The opposition leaders are raising the displaced issues only to protect their farm houses from demolitions,” he explained.

Appealing to the poor from this platform, he said the government was always thinking for the wellbeing of the poorer sections. People living along Musi need not to worry. The State government is ready to spend Rs.10,000 crore to help the displaced poor along Musi river.

Requesting BJP ML Eatala Rajender, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) and MLA T Harish Rao to make suggestions for the welfare of poor living in the Musi catchment area, he said the State government was not angry with anyone. “The government's agenda is to do good for people,” he said.

Eatala praised Narendra Modi for developing the Sabarmati riverfront. The same leader is opposing and raising objections to the Musi development project. “Let's provide better facilities to the poor with the spirit of Kaka,” he added.

Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and KTR should donate some land in their farm house if they are really committed to the welfare of the poor. The opposition leaders are living in the farm houses like Zamindars and want the poor to languish in the slums.

“If required, the government is ready to construct houses at Malakpet Race Court and Amberpet Police Academy in Hyderabad for the poor. Let all think and come forward for the wellbeing of the poorer sections,” he said.

“We are not expecting the opposition to donate their assets, but at least make some good suggestions with their experience. It is not good on part of the opposition to obstruct the government like the Kalakeya gang from doing good to the poor,” he said.

The opposition waived only Rs 11,000 crore farm loans in five years and the Congress government waived off Rs. 18,000 crore loans in just one month, he recalled.

Appealing to the farmers to stop taking to the streets and instead meet the Collectors to solve their problems. Some people are dreaming to come to power by using social media. They will not come to power with social media and it is certain they will go to Cherlapally jail, he said.