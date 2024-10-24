Ready to go for jail for the sake of farmers: BRS leader K T Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Attacking the ruling Congress and the BJP for allegedly not fulfilling their election promises, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said his party would fight for the implementation of the assurances and that he is ready to go to jail for the sake of farmers.

Addressing a farmers' rally organised by his party at Adilabad, he also alleged that there is no difference between the Congress and BJP. The promise of BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, to revive the Cement Corporation of India (CCI) plant in the town remained unfulfilled so far.

"One thing is certain. Ready to go to jail, ready to be in jail for one-two years for the sake of people, farmers. Not scared of anyone," he said, referring to a case registered against him recently at Utnoor near Adilabad.

The case at Utnoor was registered over Rama Rao's allegations of a scam in Musi river rejuvenation project in Hyderabad against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party.

Rama Rao said the Congress government has not implemented its promises, including one tola gold to brides at the time of marriage, Rs 15,000 financial assistance to farmers and two lakh jobs.

Claiming that cotton farmers in BJP-ruled Gujarat are paid Rs 8,800 for their produce, Rama Rao said the BRS would fight for getting the same price for Telangana ryots.